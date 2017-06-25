Texas child dead after climbing into hot car

A three-year-old boy is dead after crawling into a hot car in Texas.

Fort Worth police said Keandre Goodman was playing with other children on Friday when he climbed inside a car that was inoperable.

His parents were looking for him when they made the heartbreaking discovery.

Police said he was inside the car for at least 45 minutes.

The temperature in Fort Worth was 98 degrees at the time.

Family, friends and neighbors held a vigil for Keandre Saturday evening.

