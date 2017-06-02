The Obamas bought a house in Washington

(Photo: Photography By HomeVisit.com)

Say hello to your permanent neighbors, Washingtonians: The Obamas have officially bought the house they've been leasing in the Kalorama neighborhood, according to the Washington Post.

The house, previously owned by former Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart, was sold for $8.1 million to Homefront Holdings LLC, which is controlled by Barack and Michelle Obama. The family have lived on the property since January, at the end of the former president's term.

"Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property," Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis told the Post.

The Obamas want to stay in the area until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

PHOTOS: Check out the Obamas' Kalorama house

RELATED: Kalorama: DC's power neighborhood

Another cool home: Buckhead mega-mansion used in movies, TV shows can be yours for $4.75M

AND | Georgia mansion built for $40M sells for $8.8M

© 2017 USATODAY.COM