"The One and Only Ivan" opens on Atlanta stage

ATLANTA - An award-winning book is coming to life on stage at Synchronicity Theatre with a gorilla as the central character.

"The One and Only Ivan" is based on the true story of one of Zoo Atlanta's most famous residents from 1994 to 2012, when he died.

"It's a human story. It's about passion, redemption, destiny, empathy," said Julie Skrzypek, director of the play.

The play is an adaptation Katherine Applegate’s Newbery Award-winning novel.

Ivan the gorilla spent most of his life in a cage at a mall in Tacoma, Washington, before he was rescued and eventually relocated from Seattle to Zoo Atlanta.

His original caretaker at Zoo Atlanta had input in the play.

"She told us stories about Ivan, that he liked to watch soap operas, his mannerisms, how he was with the other gorillas," Skrzypek told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie.

Ivan isn't the only animal in the play. There are elephants, a stray dog and more gorillas.

For the humans who play them, choreography is key.

"It involves movements along the spine, different ways of moving your hands, different rates of movement, so it's lively and fun," said choreographer Sandra Hughes. "Everyone has done this transformation, this metamorphosis in such a beautiful way."

"The One and Only Ivan" runs through February 26th at Synchronicity Theatre.



