'The Voice' is back and a former Atlanta Falcon is turning chairs

Esera Tuaolo - The Voice

ATLANTA - And it’s back!

The Voice is officially here & popping! With Blake kicking it off with a touching note to why The Voice is so special he said, “The Voice is so unique because this is where music should start, not the marketing, not the look, not the story, just the voice."

There is also an excited new addition and new coach Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Hudson made her debut last night! Hudson had everyone smiling with her passion for the artists and tactics to show her love in the moment of a strong note.

Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus are also back for Season 13.

Here’s a look at how the new season kicked off; you may recognize some familiar faces.

The most talked about performances.

Dave Crosby - The viral sensation is known for he and his daughter's million viewer YouTube video singing “You Got a Friend in Me.”

Esera Tualol - The former NFL player who wowed the coaches with his enormous power voice by turning all four chairs! Esera played in the NFL for nine years and even had a small stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 1998. He has traded a football for a microphone and looks like it is going to do him some major good.

Brooke Simpson- Another favorite for many was supported by her beautiful Native American Heritage and wants to make her tribe proud.

Lucas Holiday - The coaches literally dropped their jaws when they turned to see Lucas, expressing they never imagined a voice like this would coming from who they saw when they turned around.

© 2017 WXIA-TV