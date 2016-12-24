Smash and grab at Sandy Springs Game Stop

A smash and grab happened early Saturday morning at a Sandy Springs Game Stop. IMAGE WXIA

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga – A stolen car was used to ram into a Sandy Springs Game Stop early Saturday morning.

Police say the smash and grab happened just before 5 am.

The robbery took place at the Game Stop in the Prado shopping center on Roswell Road.

No details yet on how many games were stolen or their value.

