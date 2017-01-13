What you need to know to get around this weekend in Atlanta

This upcoming weekend is expected to be one of the busiest in recent memory.

More than 90,000 people are expected to pack the campus of the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown on Saturday. That means parking will be at a premium.

Saturday afternoon, the Falcons take on the Seattle Seahawks for the Divisional Playoff game.That game could also turn out to be the last played in the Georgia Dome.

For those who don't have tickets to the game but still want to see the action, head over to the boat show.

The 55th Progressive Insurance Atlanta Boat Show sailed into town Thursday. The show -- happening feet from the Georgia Dome -- will feature hundreds of boats and big screen TVs. Fans can watch the Falcons play while sitting on a yacht.

The Hawks will also have home games Friday and Sunday night.

If those sports don't interest you, maybe volleyball will.

The Lil Big South volleyball tournament is being held at the Georgia World Congress Center this weekend. Organizers are already warning teams and fans that parking will be at a premium.

This weekend is also the final Chinese Lantern Festival held at Centennial Olympic Park.

Due to all of the events parking will be tough to come by. Normally, event goers can purchase parking passes on the GWCC website. However, officials have said permits for Saturday are already sold out.

You can always try your luck private parking lots. They'll be selling spots at a premium and many of them fill up quick, especially the ones closest to the Georgia Dome.

Officials also encourage event goers to consider MARTA, Uber or a taxi.

Before you hit the highway, be sure to check 11Alive's traffic maps and cameras, and download the FREE 11Alive news app for traffic updates while you're on the go.

