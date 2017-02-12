Three dead in Monroe house fire

IMAGE; MONROE FIRE DEPARTMENT

MONROE, Ga – Three people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed early Sunday morning in a house fire.

Officials from the Monroe Fire Department say a home on Shamrock Drive was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived at 6:05 am.

Quentin Omario Moses was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Firefighters also recovered the bodies of Andria Godard and her daughter, Jasmine Godard, from the house.

The home’s roof collapsed as the fire was being brought under control.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

