Three injured after accident involving police vehicle in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Authorities report three injuries after an accident involving a police vehicle in Atlanta, Sunday.

The accident happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and Moores Mill Road NW when police said an Atlanta Police Department vehicle appears to have rear-ended another vehicle believed to be part of the rideshare service Uber.

An officer and two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to Grady Hospital.

Atlanta police said that injuries do not appear to be serious, however officials have not released the cause of the accident. The accident is still under investigation.

(© 2017 WXIA)