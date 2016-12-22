T.I. spreads Christmas cheer around Atlanta

Grammy Award winning rapper T.I. helped spread holiday cheer around Atlanta on Thursday.

ATLANTA -- Grammy Award winning rapper T.I. helped spread holiday cheer around Atlanta on Thursday.

The entertainer, whose real name is Clifford Harris, took his holiday caravan around the city and surprised children and families with gifts.

“I know how it feels to not be able to spend Christmas with your kids, and maybe even for them, to be in the position to do as much for your children because of circumstances,” T.I. said. “Everybody needs a little help sometimes, so I’m going to come and do what I can for those who need it the most.

Harris is no stranger to philanthropic efforts around metro Atlanta. On Thanksgiving, he handed out 400 turkeys to residents. This past weekend he joined a pair of doctors to give gifts to local children.

PHOTOS: ATL rapper T.I.