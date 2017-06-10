Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with DUI.

JUPITER, Fla. -- Golfer Tiger Woods told the officers who arrested him last month for suspicion of driving under the influence that he had taken Xanax, according to an unredacted police report obtained by NBC partner Golf Channel.

The report, which Golf obtained through an open records request, revealed a statement from Officer Christopher Fandry who interrogated Woods after getting called as backup because Woods was asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while it was running on May 29.

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,’” Fandry wrote in the report. Woods said it more than once. He later would tell officers that he was on four prescriptions, including Vicodin, although he had not taken those medications in the last year.

Woods blew a 0.000 on a field sobriety despite his speech being slurred and having a "droopy" appearance, as described in the report. He denied taking any illegal drugs or suffering from a head injury, but then when asked about taking any medicatoins, he admitted to Xanax again, according to the report.

The FDA states on its website that Xanax, which is used to treat anxiety and depression, mixed with opioides such as Vicodin can result in sedation, respiratory depression, coma and death.

The results from the toxicology report have not yet been released. Woods' court date is July 8 at the Palm Beach Gardens North County Court House.

