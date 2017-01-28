Top 10 most wanted fugitive turns himself in

NBC NEWS

LAREDO, Tx -- One of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives has turned himself in.

Robert Francis Van Wisse, 51, surrendered to police at the U.S/Mexico border at Laredo, Tx, on Thursday afternoon.

The surrender comes more than 30 years after the suspected killing of Laurie Stout, 22, in Austin, Tx, and more than 20 years after police charged Van Wisse with her murder.

Van Wisse was put on the most-wanted list in December.

Authories were offering a $100,000 for any information leading to his whereabouts.

Van Wisse is being held at a county jail in Austin, where he will face charges.

