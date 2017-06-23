Brace yourself: it could be another busy weather day. A tornado watch has been issued in several Georgia counties.

The tornado watch is in effect in these counties until 9 p.m.: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield.

The watch could be extended eastward toward Atlanta as a system that could produce strong thunderstorms -- and possibly tornadoes -- moves through.

That line of storms is expected in northwest Georgia between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the metro area should see showers and storms between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 8 p.m. in the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, De Kalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield.

On Thursday, numerous tornado warnings were issued in the metro Atlanta area as remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy made their way into our state. While no apparent signs of damage were found, the potential was there.

Viewers shared photos of what they saw, and some of it was scary:

The warnings came suddenly yesterday. We could see a repeat today. Make sure you download the FREE 11Alive news app to receive alerts as soon as new warnings as issued. Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

WATCH | Weather cameras

INTERACT | Tell us what you see by posting on our Facebook page or Tweet using #Storm11

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

It's been a wet week for the metro Atlanta. Powerful storms dumped rain on the area as voters headed to the polls on Tuesday.

Photos from Tuesday:

© 2017 WXIA-TV