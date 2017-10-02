Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of Hwy. 11

PHOTO: Barrow County Emergency Services

BARROW COUNTY, GA. - A wreck and fire involving a tractor-trailer caused officials to close an area of Hwy. 11 Monday.

Walton Co. Fire, Barrow Co. Emergency Services, and Georgia Dept. of Transportation are on the scene at Tanners Bridge Rd. extinguishing the fire.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area with expectations the roadway will be closed for several hours. Walton Co. Fire reports on its Facebook page the bridge will need to be inspected before the road re-opens.

Only minor injuries are reported at this time.

