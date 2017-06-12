Trial date set for high-powered Atlanta attorney accused in wife's murder

Claud "Tex" McIver

ATLANTA -- A judge has set an October trial date in the case of a prominent Atlanta attorney charged with murder in his wife's death.

Claud "Tex" McIver is charged with malice murder and numerous other charges in the September 2016 shooting death of his wife.

Diane McIver died after being shot while riding in an SUV near Piedmont Park. Tex McIver said he was dozing in the backseat of the vehicle when his revolver fired. He claims the shooting was a "terrible accident."

Prosecutors initially charged McIver with misdemeanor reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter, but later upgraded the charges.

RELATED | New allegations listed in Tex McIver murder indictment

►AND | High-powered Atlanta attorney Tex McIver indicted in wife's murder

Last week, McIver appeared in court for arraignment as his attorneys sought bond for the 74-year-old.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said jury selection for the trial would begin on October 30, assuming there's no change of venue.

Diane McIver, 63, was the president of Corey Airport Services, a company that provides advertising in airports in the U.S.

PHOTOS: Diane McIver

© 2017 WXIA-TV