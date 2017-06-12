WXIA
Close

Trial date set for high-powered Atlanta attorney accused in wife's murder

Raw Video: Tex McIver murder arraignment

Phillip Kish , WXIA 4:44 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

ATLANTA -- A judge has set an October trial date in the case of a prominent Atlanta attorney charged with murder in his wife's death.

Claud "Tex" McIver is charged with malice murder and numerous other charges  in the September 2016 shooting death of his wife.

Diane McIver died after being shot while riding in an SUV near Piedmont Park. Tex McIver said he was dozing in the backseat of the vehicle when his revolver fired. He claims the shooting was a "terrible accident."

Prosecutors initially charged McIver with misdemeanor reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter, but later upgraded the charges. 

RELATED | New allegations listed in Tex McIver murder indictment

►AND | High-powered Atlanta attorney Tex McIver indicted in wife's murder

Last week, McIver appeared in court for arraignment as his attorneys sought bond for the 74-year-old

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said jury selection for the trial would begin on October 30, assuming there's no change of venue.

Diane McIver, 63, was the president of Corey Airport Services, a company that provides advertising in airports in the U.S. 

PHOTOS: Diane McIver

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Judge deciding whether to release McIver on bond

WXIA

Tex McIver arraigned on murder charge

WXIA

High-powered Atlanta attorney Tex McIver indicted in wife's murder

WXIA

Prosecutors: Diane McIver's murder premeditated

WXIA

Prosecutors: Tex McIver hiding dead wife's secret will

WXIA

Judge decides to revoke bond for Tex McIver after gun found in his condo

WXIA

Testimony: Tex McIver's brother bought gun found in search; still no bond decision reached

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories