Trip to hospital turns into nightmare for couple

A high speed chase takes a sudden turn into a residential neighborhood.

The Georgia State Patrol Trooper nearly loses control before the speeding red Mustang comes to a stop.

The trooper yells to the driver, "Turn the car off! turn the car off! Put your hands out the window! Put your hands out the window! Reach outside, and open up the door."

It’s a felony takedown. The driver and his female passenger are handcuffed. But then the driver reveals why he was driving 94 mph in a 55 mph.

Watch the full video of the traffic stop above.

Friday night at 11, 11Alive Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe shows you how a trip to the hospital went so wrong for one couple. And he shows you how it wasn't the first-- or last -- time the Trooper would be counseled by the State Patrol for poor decision-making.

