Troup County chief deputy taken to hospital after I-85 police chase

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. -- A Troup County chief deputy was taken to the hospital after his vehicle was struck during a police pursuit Thursday morning.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Hogansville Police Department were pursuing a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound that had allegedly fled from a traffic stop just after 9:40 a.m.

During the pursuit, deputies from the Troup County Sheriff's Office deployed stop sticks on the driver's side of the car. The car drove into a median and struck a sheriff's office patrol car that was sitting stationary in the median.

Chief Deputy Jon Whitney, who was inside the vehicle, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and rleased.

Three men inside the vehicle being pursued were taken into custody and will face various charges from Hogansville police and the Georgia State Patrol. Their names have not been released.

