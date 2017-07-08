President Donald Trump left Germany on Saturday after the end of two-day talks with world leaders at the G-20 summit.
The president wrapped up his trip after a long day of meetings with various leaders, including the Japanese prime minister, the Chinese president and the British prime minister.
On Friday, he had his highly anticipated first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Mr. Trump started that meeting by raising concerns about Russian interference in the 2016 election.
© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs