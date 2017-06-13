Trump Names FBI Director Nominee in Tweet
Just hours before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated public appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump has announced his nominee for his replacement. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WXIA 5:42 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'extremely dangerous' escaped…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
What we know about the escaped Putnam Co. prisoners…Jun 13, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Murdered correctional officer described as 'kind,…Jun 13, 2017, 1:33 p.m.