Trump posts vague, midnight tweet about 'negative press covfefe'

Donald Trump has been active on Twitter since his return from his first overseas trip as president. And he kept the ball rolling with a tweet shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.
But it is not at all clear what the president was tweeting about.
"Despite the negative press covfefe," Trump wrote, and nothing more.
Despite the constant negative press covfefe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Even if we assume "covfefe" was a typo and the president meant to type "coverage," it remains a mystery what the tweet refers to.
Perhaps it was meant as a follow-up to his previous tweet, in which he retweeted a Fox and Friends tweet citing an unnamed source who said, "Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting."
Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says https://t.co/nF6bM1FEt1— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017
Unsurprisingly, most of Trump's fellow Twitter users jumped all over the apparent mistake. #Covfefe quickly became a trending topic, and a quick check on GoDaddy revealed the domain name covfefe.com was already taken.
What about the negative press @realDonaldTrump? #covfefe— Covfefe (@covfefe) May 31, 2017
By 4 PM tomorrow, National Review will be anti-anti-covfefe.— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017
Yeah, this album is dedicated to all the haters & loser— Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) May 31, 2017
It was all a dream
I used to read covfefe magazine#covfefe
I couldn't agree more. No matter how negative, I always press my covfefe. https://t.co/2PHx0nd8VN— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 31, 2017
Make America Covfefe Again— PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) May 31, 2017
Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m— Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017
TRUMP: Despite the constant negative press— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) May 31, 2017
ME: COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/PfA6xrwL4W
Conservatives tomorrow— Ocular Nervosa (@ocularnervosa) May 31, 2017
"I never heard of #covfefe before."
"It's a perfectly cromulent word." pic.twitter.com/OkwTcYGzXC
DON'T TALK TO ME UNTIL I'VE HAD MY COVFEFE.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017
Your word is covfefe.— marshall weber (@marshmau5) May 31, 2017
May I have the country of origin? pic.twitter.com/feo1mAqd9u
THINKPIECE: The media's inability to understand "covfefe" early on gave rise to Trump.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 31, 2017
Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this covfefe— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017
Don't worry! Everything is under #covfefe pic.twitter.com/viufIghcC0— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) May 31, 2017
Spicer tomorrow: "The president's tweet speaks for itself" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/ZujRAJ6Qdl— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 31, 2017
I don't know if the lawyers have improved these all that much. https://t.co/VCD9KRQp5s— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 31, 2017
