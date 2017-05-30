Trump posts vague, midnight tweet about 'negative press covfefe'

US President Donald Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia, on May 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

Donald Trump has been active on Twitter since his return from his first overseas trip as president. And he kept the ball rolling with a tweet shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

But it is not at all clear what the president was tweeting about.

"Despite the negative press covfefe," Trump wrote, and nothing more.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Even if we assume "covfefe" was a typo and the president meant to type "coverage," it remains a mystery what the tweet refers to.

Perhaps it was meant as a follow-up to his previous tweet, in which he retweeted a Fox and Friends tweet citing an unnamed source who said, "Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting."

Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says https://t.co/nF6bM1FEt1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

Unsurprisingly, most of Trump's fellow Twitter users jumped all over the apparent mistake. #Covfefe quickly became a trending topic, and a quick check on GoDaddy revealed the domain name covfefe.com was already taken.

By 4 PM tomorrow, National Review will be anti-anti-covfefe. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017

Yeah, this album is dedicated to all the haters & loser

It was all a dream

I used to read covfefe magazine#covfefe — Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) May 31, 2017

I couldn't agree more. No matter how negative, I always press my covfefe. https://t.co/2PHx0nd8VN — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 31, 2017

Make America Covfefe Again — PopehatWitchHunt (@Popehat) May 31, 2017

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

TRUMP: Despite the constant negative press



ME: COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/PfA6xrwL4W — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) May 31, 2017

Conservatives tomorrow



"I never heard of #covfefe before."



"It's a perfectly cromulent word." pic.twitter.com/OkwTcYGzXC — Ocular Nervosa (@ocularnervosa) May 31, 2017

DON'T TALK TO ME UNTIL I'VE HAD MY COVFEFE. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017

Your word is covfefe.



May I have the country of origin? pic.twitter.com/feo1mAqd9u — marshall weber (@marshmau5) May 31, 2017

THINKPIECE: The media's inability to understand "covfefe" early on gave rise to Trump. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 31, 2017

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this covfefe — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 31, 2017

I don't know if the lawyers have improved these all that much. https://t.co/VCD9KRQp5s — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 31, 2017

