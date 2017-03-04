NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 03: TV personality Donald Trump attends a "Celebrity Apprentice" red carpet event at Trump Tower on February 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew H. Walker, 2015 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said Saturday morning that Arnold Schwarzenegger was fired from his old reality TV show by bad ratings.

Schwarzenegger said Friday he won't return to The New Celebrity Apprentice, throwing shade at executive producer — and President — Trump in the process.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Trump claimed Schwarzenegger was fired from the show.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In an interview and a statement, the former California governor said he's done after one season hosting Apprentice, which he joined after Trump's presidential ambitions precluded his continuing role. (Trump's final season ended two years ago).

Schwarzenegger's announcement may be a TV version of a political tactic, getting ahead of a story, since he (and perhaps the show) weren't likely to return anyway based on the NBC reality show's low ratings. It averaged 4.9 million viewers this season, which ended last month.

In a statement, Schwarzenegger said, “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

"This baggage" seems like a not-so-veiled reference to Trump, who belittled Schwarzenegger's TV ratings in tweets and even at the National Prayer Breakfast last month. The two have engaged in Twitter spats since the show premiered in January.

