Tucker company turns lawns into cropland

TUCKER, GA. - In the middle of a sleepy neighborhood in Tucker, Reggie Ramos is busy farming.

"Right now green beans are pretty popular, and we're just getting into tomatoes," Ramos told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie. "We're trying to grow food closest to where it's consumed."

Reggie and his brother formed a company called Grow With The Flow, turning lawns into cropland.

They've recruited six homeowners to trade their space for fresh produce.

"Most people don't have the time to garden, and that's where we can come in," Ramos explained. "They get fresh vegetables every week in exchange for us doing pretty much all the work."

After the homeowners get their take, the rest is sold at local farmer's markets.

The Ramos brothers also sell to Cakes and Ale Restaurant and the Peach Dish Meal Kit service.

"The crops we grow are fast-growing crops because we only grow in a small space," Ramos said. "Why not turn that grass into something edible?"

It's such an unusual concept that this micro-enterprise caught the attention of Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

Grow With the Flow was picked for a business accelerator program called Start:ME, which provides mentors, networking and access to low-interest loans.

The goal now is to expand the business and inspire others.

"We don't want to be the only ones doing this," Ramos added.

