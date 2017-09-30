Twin brothers sought in death of Georgia college student

Khalil (left) and Khalif (right) Wagner

Authorities are searching for twin brothers in the shooting death of a Georgia college student.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Khalil and Khalif Wagner are wanted in the death of Brewton Parker College student Stevenson Derival.

Derival, 20, of Decatur, Ga., was shot and killed after getting into a confrontation at a party at a house on Walker Street on Sept. 24.

Another person, a 22-year-old man from Miami, was also shot. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 29, the GBI announced the arrest warrants for identical 19-year-old twins Khalil and Khalif Wagner.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

