Two Alpharetta teens start nonprofit to help other kids

ATLANTA - Kinnede White and Zoryn Gates, both 16, are making a difference with a nonprofit they started six months ago.

The Alpharetta teens created Tomorrow, 2day to inspire other children to "rise higher than their circumstances."

"We want them to know there is something better out there," said White. "if they are willing to put in the hard work, through education and determination, they can achieve anything!”

Through fundraisers and sponsorships, the teens raised more than $10,000 in six months and organized their first outing last weekend.

They treated five children, ranging in age from 8 to 13, to a day at the Georgia Aquarium and lunch at Johnny Rockets.

“We are so excited to actually see the results of our efforts; however, we believe this is only the beginning,” added White. “The mission of Tomorrow, 2Day is to eventually reach thousands of young children and show them that they don’t have to accept their current circumstances.”

