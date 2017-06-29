Two children dead after missing truck found in pond, alleged suspects arrested

Credit: Saline County Sheriff's Office

SALINE CO., Ark. (KTHV) - Two children are dead after police found a missing truck inside a pond.

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 16000 block of Highway 298 in Paron late Wednesday night about a missing truck with two children inside. While heading towards the call, dispatchers notified deputies that the truck was found inside a pond close to the address.

Two young children, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old, were found at the location and emergency treatment immediately began. Both of the children later died due to their injuries.

Police arrested two suspects who they believe are connected to the deaths.

Both 30-year-old Johnathan Welborn and 26-year-old Brittany Hairston have been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office considers this an active and open investigation.

© 2017 KTHV-TV