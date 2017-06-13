Two girls missing after carjacking on San Antonio east side

SAN ANTONIO – Two young girls are missing after an early-morning carjacking Tuesday.

Police said the children, ages three and five, were with their mother who was meeting someone from online at an east-side convenient store.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of South W.W. White Road when her car was carjacked with the children inside.

Police were able to locate the car a couple of hours later at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Commerce Street.

However, the girls have still not been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Police find missing white car at Palms Apartment 3700 E. Commerce. Two missing girls still nowhere to be found. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/AT4MHBW5Yh — Audrey Castoreno (@AudreyKENS5) June 13, 2017

