Man accused of stabbing 2 young siblings to death

Malik Vincent Murphy, 19 (Photo: Colorado Springs Police)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A 19-year-old is in custody after Colorado Springs Police say he stabbed his two younger siblings to death.

Malik Vincent Murphy, 19, is also accused of his seriously injuring his father, who is expected to survive.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says the stabbing occurred at around 1:11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 900 block of Carlisle Street in Colorado Springs.

Murphy's 5-year-old sister Sophia and 7-year-old brother Noah died at the hospital, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Per uncle: this is Noah 7 & Sophia 5. Their brother is accused of killing them in CO springs this morning. There are no words. #9news pic.twitter.com/7VHhRFqLsz — Anastasiya Bolton (@abolton9news) October 17, 2017

Murphy faces charges for two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say multiple other members of the family were home at the time of the stabbing but weren't hurt.

Details about what led up to the fatal incident have not yet been released.

A family member told KUSA-TV the victims were "just beautiful little children."

"We are deeply saddened by it," the family member said. "The family is overwhelmed."

