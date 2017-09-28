Photo: Kellie Hannon

ATLANTA, GA. - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after two French Bulldogs and more than $1,000 in cash were stolen from a Buckhead dog grooming and boarding facility.

According to police, officers responded to Kelsey’s Dog House on Buckhead Ave. NE on Sept. 27 around 8 a.m. in response to a burglary.

Police said the two dogs were reported missing, along with a safe containing around $1,400 in cash and blank checks. Two large kennel cages that had been screwed into the wall were also stolen.

Officials said there were signs of forced entry. The investigation is ongoing.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

