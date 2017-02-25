Two decomposed bodies found in vehicle in SW Atlanta

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga – Two people have been found dead inside a vehicle in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the vehicle was found at 3390 Fairburn Road.

Police were responding to an injured-persons call around 1 pm and found two decomposed bodies belonging to a man and a woman, in a car.

The cause of death is still unknown, and homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

