Two sisters reportedly abducted in 1985 found alive in Texas

Photographs of Kelly Yates, left, and Kimberly Yates, right, are superimposed on age-progressed composite images developed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested on Monday without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge.

Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.

Police say their father has been informed and is "relieved." Police said they gave his information to his daughters so they could get in touch with them. Their father says now, it's up to them. It's up to his daughters whether to contact him.

This is the second time in just a few days that a case of alleged abductions have been solved decades later. This past week, Kamiyah Mobley, who was abducted from a Jacksonville hospital 18 years ago, was found and reunited with her birth parents. More on her story below:

PREVIOUS | Kamiyah's biological parents reunite with her after 18 years

PREVIOUS | 'You were nothing to me': Teen kidnapped as baby responds to 'daddy' story

PHOTOS | Baby kidnapped hours after birth found alive 18 years later

VIDEO | Teen found 18 years after abduction from hospital

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.