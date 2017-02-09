Two Wolf Creek Amphitheater employees fired after audit

Concertgoers at Wolf Creek Amphitheater (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - Two of three employees at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in south Fulton County have been terminated after an audit found they had repeatedly violated county policy.

The audit, which was released in November, found cash management issues, preferential treatment for some vendors and a ticket printing practice allowing complimentary access to thousands more people than was allowed, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , and confirmed by Fulton County spokesperson Renee Starzyk.

Last August, Lisa Rushin and Sandy Poag, the two employees who were terminated, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the county and Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, related to Arrington's alleged misuse of a skybox at the venue for private parties. The private parties include family, friends and even campaign donors of Arrington's.

As assistant county manager, Rushin was tasked with overseeing operations at the amphitheater, while Poag was the venue's entertainment director.

Last summer, an 11Alive News Investigation focused on a group of individuals who pays nothing for access to view concerts from the county's skybox. The investigation found that the power of skybox entry belongs solely to Arrington. He attends concerts for free, and decides who will join him. The guest list can be long -- the skybox holds between 80 and 90 people.

Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris says for most families, the concert tickets are a luxury. He says they would see the system as "elected privilege."

(© 2017 WXIA)