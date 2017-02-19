Uber CEO orders investigation after ex-employee claims harrassment, gender bias

The logo of the ride sharing service Uber is seen in front of its headquarters on August 26, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Uber's CEO is ordering an investigation after allegations of sexual harassment and gender bias inside the company.

CNBC reports that the announcement came on Sunday and follows former employee Susan Fowler's published claims of both issues since she joined the company in 2015.

In a statement to CNBC, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick responded to the claims:

"I have just read Susan Fowler's blog. What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in. It's the first time this has come to my attention so I have instructed Liane Hornsey our new Chief Human Resources Officer to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations. We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber — and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired."

1/ What's described here is abhorrent & against everything we believe in. Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired. https://t.co/6q29N7AL6E — travis kalanick (@travisk) February 20, 2017

2/ I've instructed our CHRO Liane to conduct an urgent investigation. There can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber. — travis kalanick (@travisk) February 20, 2017

CNBC found that Fowler's statements have already attracted quite a bit of attention online including that of Chris Saca who the report describes as an early investor in the company.

@susanthesquark This is awful. I'm very sorry it happened to you. I can't imagine how that must have felt and still feels now. — Chris Sacca (@sacca) February 19, 2017

@soonaorlater @susanthesquark Well, as you might have read, I have zero say in how that company is run. Frustrating. — Chris Sacca (@sacca) February 19, 2017

This is a must-read for anybody interested in Uber as a company. It’s scandalous, and really ought to derail any IPO plans. https://t.co/AJUNayYOYM — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) February 19, 2017

Your personal upward mobility in a company must never be at the expense of minorities & women. @Uber must correct this culture immediately. — Rodney Sampson (@rodneysampson) February 20, 2017

Just so you know almost everything in that Uber story has happened to most women you know in tech at some point or another — Matthew Garrett (@mjg59) February 19, 2017

