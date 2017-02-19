WXIA
Close

Uber CEO orders investigation after ex-employee claims harrassment, gender bias

WXIA 9:29 PM. EST February 19, 2017

Uber's CEO is ordering an investigation after allegations of sexual harassment and gender bias inside the company.

CNBC reports that the announcement came on Sunday and follows former employee Susan Fowler's published claims of both issues since she joined the company in 2015.

See a list of those allegations here.

In a statement to CNBC, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick responded to the claims:

"I have just read Susan Fowler's blog. What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in. It's the first time this has come to my attention so I have instructed Liane Hornsey our new Chief Human Resources Officer to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations. We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber — and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired."

CNBC found that Fowler's statements have already attracted quite a bit of attention online including that of Chris Saca who the report describes as an early investor in the company.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories