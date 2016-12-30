Uber driver saves girl from sex trafficking

An incredible story of heroism.

An Uber driver's gut feeling and curiosity led police to a missing 16-year-old girl who was forced into a sex trafficking ring outside of Sacramento, California.

Three people were arrested Monday after the Uber driver, Keith Avila, called 9-1-1 and led police to the missing child who was inside a Holiday Inn in Elk Grove, California.

Avila told police he picked up 3 women, including the 16-year-old female victim, and he believed the girl was involved in some kind of prostitution.

Avila told officers two things made him feel like something wasn't right: 1) The girl was dressed in a very revealing outfit, which seemed inappropriate for her age. 2) He overheard the women instructing the girl how to treat the customer. "First give him a hug then ask if he has any weapons," he recalled them saying.

Police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley, who police say had arranged for the victim to meet with a man for sex.

Officers also later arrested the man, 20-year-old Disney Vang, after determining he was involved in unlawful sexual activity with the girl at the hotel.





The 16-year-old, who was reported as a missing person, was taken to an alternative housing location.

Avila said he wasn't scared and knew he had to rescue the girl from the situation.

Avila felt it was important to raise awareness on what happened. He shared his story on Facebook live, which has since gone viral.

GROWING CRIME:

Although this story took place in California, sex trafficking is a growing problem nationwide.

It is now the second most common crime in the U.S., behind illegal drugs. That's why police say you should always trust your gut and if something doesn't seem right, call police.

