Uber Offers Full Refunds To Customers In London After Price Surging During Terror Attack
After coming under fire from some pretty angry customers, Uber is refunding fares for trips near the London Bridge terror attack. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WXIA 6:09 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Manhunt continues for 'extremely dangerous' escaped…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
What we know about the escaped Putnam Co. prisoners…Jun 13, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
-
Murdered correctional officer described as 'kind,…Jun 13, 2017, 1:33 p.m.