11Alive has learned that one of the most popular and well-known UGA football fans has died.

Mike "Big Dawg" Woods, known for his passion for the game and Georgia Bulldog head paint died of a heart attack, UGA Insider Radi Nabulsi confirmed to 11Alive.

11Alive is working to confirm further details.

Tributes have since begun pouring in from across social media:

#RIPBigDawg Tweets

(© 2017 WXIA)