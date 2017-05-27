U.K. threat level reduced as more bombing-related arrests are made

Police officers relocate tributes in St Ann's Square in Manchester, England May 23, 2017, that were laid as a mark of respect to those in killed and injured in a deadly terror attack at the concert the night before. (Ben Stansall, AFP/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Saturday that the threat level in the U.K. has been reduced from “critical” to “severe,” as authorities say major progress has been made in unravelling the plot behind Monday’s bombing in Manchester.

May urged Britons to remain vigilant and said soldiers will remain at high-profit sites throughout the holiday weekend in the U.K.

Police say they’re now holding 11 men in custody and have made major progress in their investigation into the bombing, which killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

