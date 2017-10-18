Over 500 officers called ahead of Richard Spener's speech at University of Florida

White nationalist Richard Spencer (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

The University of Florida is bracing itself ahead of white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech that will take place today.

The president of the University of Florida says more than 500 police officers will be on hand, according to NBC News.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions on campus about the First Amendment and free speech,” university President W. Kent Fucks said in a telephone interview with NBC News. “It’s been surprising to many students that hate speech cannot be banned from a public university.”

Spencer is known as a controversial figure who has been somewhat of a leader to the “alt-right”. He is scheduled to speak on campus at the university’s Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

His speech is coming a little more than two months after a planned rally by members of other white nationalists and neo-Nazis took over Charlottesville, Virginia, ending in violence and killing one woman, as well as wounding others.

“Our eyes have really been opened after Charlottesville, about how much we need to prepare and how much we need to do to make sure everyone is safe on campus,” Fuchs said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency earlier this week for Alachua County, where the university is located.

The estimated cost of security and other expenses has amounted to about $600,000, but the exact source of the funding was not made entirely clear.

The order, according to NBC News, allows greater state resources to be used for law enforcement, cites protests and counter-protests at past speaking events “resulting in episodes of violence, civil unrest and multiple arrests.”

Alachua County Sheriff has said that in addition to the federal, state and local authorities, there has been a comprehensive safety and security plan developed for this particular speaking event.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said in an interview on Wednesday that “we’re saddened that it’s here” and that the type of speech that Spencer promotes is contrary to the city’s values.

“It’s obvious that these types of racists and white supremacists like to target progressive communities that show outwardly their tolerance and their inclusion,” he said. “Gainesville certainly is that. We’re a welcoming city.”

