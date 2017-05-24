UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting death of Milledgeville woman

Rita Henon was shopping at the K and C Short Stop with her grandkids on Sparta Highway just outside of Milledgeville in Baldwin County Tuesday afternoon.

“When she walked out the door, an individual that was hiding behind the ice compartment literally just stepped out and shot her as she walked by,” Sheriff Bill Massee said.

The alleged shooter has now been identified as David Renfro. Massee says he shot her once in the back of the head.

“To be real blunt, it was almost like an assassination,” Massee said.

He says they've charged Renfro with murder, and they are very familiar with him.

“We've had a lot of interaction with this young man and his family,” Massee said.

He says the whole thing was caught on the store's surveillance cameras.

Massee says Renfro and Henon had no relationship or connection.

“We've had many unbelievable events occur, but this is probably one of the most horrific homicides I’ve ever seen,” Massee said. “To have a video of it, very graphic, and especially when someone is killed in front of their two grandchildren.”

UPDATE (7:15 p.m.):

The suspect, David Renfro, was arrested in connection to the death of Rita Henon. According to Sheriff Bill Massee he's been charged with murder.

UPDATE (6:11 p.m.) Cpt. King says the suspect is in custody.

The victim was identified as Rita Henon, and she was found with a single gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of K&C Short Stop at 405 Sparta Highway.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, according to Cpt. Brad King.

We reached out to Baldwin Coroner John Gonzales who said he is currently at the scene and is unable to give details at this time.

A caller reported seeing a person covered in a sheet lying in the middle of Sparta Highway in Milledgeville.

