UPDATE: Truck driver charged in 9-car wreck on I-16

Gerard Thompson (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the 9-car wreck on Interstate 16 has been arrested.

According to the Bibb Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Gerard Thompson of Palmetto, Georgia has been charged with 3 counts of vehicular homicide and one count of wreckless driving.

Thompson was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

3 were killed in that wreck and 3 others remain in critical condition.

UPDATE:

3 people have been confirmed dead after an accident on I-16 near exit 6 just before 6 p.m.

9 cars and 3 18-wheelers were involved in the accident.

One of the cars was a church van. A passenger in that van went into cardiac arrest.

Three people are in critical condition at Navicent.

The accident happened on the westbound lanes. The eastbound and westbound lanes are both currently closed. People are being redirected off the interstate at exit 6.

An accident on I-16 near exit 6, Ocmulgee East, has multiple fatalities.

That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Officials are asking people to find a detour as crews work to process and clear the scene -- but the direction of the wreck is unclear at this time.

We are sending a reporter to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

