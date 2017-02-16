Vehicle plows into school cafeteria

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- There were no initial reports of any students injured after a vehicle drive into a school cafeteria in Cherokee County on Thursday.

Canton Police spokesperson Pacer Cordry said the incident happened at ACE Academy, which is located on 110 Academy Street.

Footage from SkyTracker showed that the vehicle appeared to be completely inside the building.

Sources familiar with the situation indicated that the driver was injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries, or what led the accident, is not yet known.

According to its website, ACE Academy is an alternative school serviced by the Cherokee County School District.

