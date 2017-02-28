Vehicle rams into high school band preparing to march in Mardi Gras parade

WPMI live coverage of an apparent accident in which a car ran into high school band members, injuring several as they set up at a Mardi Gras Parade in Gulf Shores. That parade is cancelled.

GULF SHORES, AL -- A car ran into high school band members preparing to march in a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday morning.

The crash happened right as the parade was getting started just before 10AM CST. At least 11 people were injured, three critically, according to local NBC affiliate WPMI. Students from Gulf Shores High School were among the injured and taken to local hospitals.

Authorities and on lookers are still at the location processing the scene. The parade was canceled.

We are still working to learn more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

