NORRISTOWN, Pa — The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial here declared itself still hopelessly deadlocked on Saturday and Judge Steven O'Neill declared a mistrial.
O'Neill polled each of the 12 jurors whether they believe “there is a hopeless deadlock, which cannot be resolved by further deliberations?” Each juror stood, and answered affirmatively.
Cosby lead defense attorney Brian McMonagle then motioned for a mistrial, which O’Neill promptly granted.
A mistrial, O’Neill said, is not a vindication for either party.
After 52 hours of deliberations, O’Neill continued, it is “probably one of the more courageous acts, selfless acts that I’ve seen in justice.”
PHOTOS | Bill Cosby arrives at court with Keisha Knight Pulliam
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby through the years
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs