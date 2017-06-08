Here's why Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Marietta on Friday

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MARIETTA, Ga. -- Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in Marietta on Friday.

The Vice President will meet with airmen, service members and their families at Dobbins Air Reserve Base before attending a fundraiser event for GOP sixth district congressional candidate Karen Handel.

Air Force Two is is expected to arrive at Dobbins ARB around 11 a.m. Pence will give remarks around 11:25 a.m. and then head to an event for Handel.

The location of the Handel event has not yet been released. President Donald Trump endorsed Handel during a stop in Atlanta in April and House Speaker Paul Ryan made a campaign stop in the area last month.

Handel is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's seat in the sixth congressional district. The run-off election is June 20. Click here for full coverage on that race.

