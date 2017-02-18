Victim 'stable' after shooting in southeast DeKalb

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities say a young man is stable after being shot in in southeast DeKalb County late Saturday night.

DeKalb County Police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Salem Road around 11:33 p.m. officials said. There, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of some sort of fight. They said the victim ran but soon collapsed. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed as stable but the severity of his injuries have not been released.

