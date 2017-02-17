Victims identified in deadly Barrow Co. plane crash

(Photo: Barrow County Emergency Services)

BARROW CO., Ga. -- The victims of deadly plane crash have been identified as Hank and Shannon Ewing.

The airport manager told 11Alive's Doug Richards Hank was an instructor and Shannon was a flight student. The instructor got a hanger at the airport in December. A family member confirmed the identities to Richards.

The two men were killed when their small, private Beech C23 plane crashed off the end of a runway at Barrow County Airport on the afternoon on Feb. 16. The plane crashed into pine trees near the road and was spotted hours later by a car that was passing by.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. NTSB investigations usually take months to complete but investigators are expected to release preliminary information soon.

In 2015, a small plane crashed on the Georgia Club Golf Course on Dec. 20, 2015 in Winder. The pilot, 81-year-old Billy Karl Bryant of Dacula, was the only person on the plane and he died. His Beech C24R crashed into trees near the golf course.

