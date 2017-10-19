Vidalia onion grower ordered to pay workers $1.4 million in back wages, damages

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 05: Organic onions lie on display among fruits and vegetables at the Liebherr stand at the 2014 IFA home electronics and appliances trade fair on September 5, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Liebherr was promoting its BioFresh refrigeration technology. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup Getty Images)

Bland Farms Production and Packing has been ordered to pay more than $1.4 million to workers for back pay and damages, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bland didn't pay overtime to about 460 workers over six years, the news release states. According to federal law, employers must pay workers time-and-a-half when they go over 40 hours in a work week.

The employees who Bland failed to compensate processed and packed onions, the news release states.

The court also found that Bland did not act in good faith in continuing to fail to pay overtime after the Department filed its complaint and awarded over $500,000 in liquidated damages to workers from the time of the lawsuit in 2014 to the present, the news release states.

“This decision recovers back wages for hundreds of workers in an industry where these violations are all too common,” Southeast Regional Administrator for the Wage and Hour Division, Wayne Kotowski, stated in the release. “We are committed to enforcement and educational efforts to ensure that workers know their rights and employers know their responsibilities.”

