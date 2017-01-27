Video captures truck slamming into city bus

Pickup truck slams into Syracuse Centro bush (Centro/NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

SYRACUSE, NY (NBC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a pickup truck crashed into a Syracuse Centro bus last week.

Centro released footage of the crash which showed a truck plowing into the side of the bus -- throwing one passenger forward and barely missing another.

Police said the 82-year-old driver "mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of applying the brakes, sending him off the road and into the bus."

Syracuse Police said six passengers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.



