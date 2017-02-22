Video released in fatal shooting of rapper Bankroll Fresh

ATLANTA -- Newly-released video shows the moments that led up the shooting that killed rapper Bankroll Fresh.

Bankroll Fresh, whose real name is Trentavious White, died after a shootout outside of Street Execs Studio in northwest Atlanta on March 24, 2016.

At least 50 shell casings were found on the ground outside the studio, police said at the time.

Surveillance video, which was released on Wednesday, shows a group of men outside the studio holding guns. Something off-camera appears to catch the men's attention as several of them scatter. (Click here to watch the raw video)

No arrests have been made in connection with the rapper's death.

Anyone with informaton on the shooting is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

PHOTOS: Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh killed outside studio

