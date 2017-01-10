Video shows Mableton pawn shop shootout

MABLETON, Ga – A surveillance video has been released that shows the owner of a gun store defending his life and the life of a fellow employee and customers as he opened fire on robbers.

One of the would be thieves died right there in the store.

The video shows just how quickly it happened, when, on Dec. 26, 2016, two armed robbers came in and the owner had to make a life and death situation.

“I had no other choice,” said Jimmy Groover. “I hate that it happened.”

Groover said he was protecting his fellow employee and two customers in the store when he shot and killed one of those robbers.

The Dixie Gun and Pawn has been broken into numerous times. Three times thieves drove a car through the front doors.

The bullet hole left in the front window from the deadly shooting wasn’t repaired until Monday. Security video from this past Friday shows burglars trying yet again to bash in that section of glass and steal guns.

So far police have not identified the second robber in that deadly shooting who managed to run away.

