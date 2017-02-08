"I'm just grateful": Neighbors share stories, videos from tornado in eastern New Orleans

A strong system of high winds and large hail tore through Southeast Louisiana and New Orleans East with little notice and causing big damage.

It wasn't long after we began seeing photos and videos from viewers across the area, sharing what they were seeing and how they were feeling.

Our first glimpse of the tornado in New Orleans came around 11 a.m. from viewer Sam Girault who was visiting someone at the hospital in New Orleans East when he looked out the window and saw this.

EYEWITNESS VIDEO: Sam Girault captures video from hospital in NO East



Soon after, Action reporter Bill Capo spoke with neighbors out near Jack's Motel on Chef Menteur Highway were medical professionals were assisting those both scared and injured, and New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison was warning folks to stay away while crews assessed the damage and safety of the area.

VIDEO: Jack's Motel on Chef Menteur damaged by tornado

Photos of the damage quickly began rolling in. Roofs were torn apart, holes ripped into the sides of brick homes and power lines were seen scattered across roadways.

PHOTOS | Sudden tornado rips through parts of New Orleans East

Residents of Sherwood Forest Subdivision began to gather in the streets to make sense of the storm's sudden arrival and to assess the extent of the damage. WWL-TV Morning Show Producer Angela Vance took out her phone and started recording what she saw in her neighborhood.

VIDEO: Sherwood Forest Subdivision damaged by tornado



New Orleans Advocate photographer Matthew Hinton spoke with a woman named Sheryl McBride whose house in the 4600 block of Arthur was destroyed in the tornado, but she survived by taking shelter in her bathtub.

Arthur Drive New Orleans East homeowner Sheryl McBride hid in bathtub survived tornado @theadvocateno @wwltv pic.twitter.com/RASJ4yBPnI — Matthew Hinton (@MattHintonPhoto) February 7, 2017

