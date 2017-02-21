Washington, Lincoln and WWII memorials defaced over President's Day weekend

Three national monuments in Washington, DC, were defaced over President's Day weekend. IMAGES PERMISSION PEGGY FOX WUSA

WASHINGTON, DC – Three national monuments were defaced with graffiti over President’s Day weekend, the third major vandalism of memorials in the U.S. capital since 2013.

The Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and World War II Memorial were defaced with a marker sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the National Park Service.

Park service officials said the vandalism does not appear to be motivated by hate or politics.

"In the earliest hours of Sunday morning around 1 or 2 a.m. a park police officer on patrol discovered some graphite on the column you can probably see behind me,” said Sgt. Anna Rose, park service spokesperson. “Upon investigation we did discover that it did occur in the latest hours of Saturday closest to 11 p.m.

“One says ‘Jackie shot JFK. Another discusses 9/11.”

Park police said vandalism is a crime.

"Anytime any of the memorials is vandalized or abused, the staff who works here takes great pride in what these memorials represent,” said Mike Litterst, another park service spokesman. “The fact that it happened over Presidents Day weekend, whether or not that was intention that makes it a little tougher to swallow both here at the Lincoln Memorial and at the Washington Monument.

“My grandfather fought in World War II. He's one of the men commemorated there. Any sort of vandalism for any reason at any site is very disheartening."

